Cleveland Browns Without Seven Players vs. Raiders
The Cleveland Browns are just over an hour away from kickoff against the Las Vegas Raiders.
As fans know, this week's game is extremely important for the Browns. They are trying to avoid a 1-3 record to begin the year. A win would even up their record at 2-2 and give them somewhat of a fresh start.
With that in mind, Cleveland has now announced that they will officially be without seven players for this week's game.
Acccording to a release from the team, the seven players who will miss today's game are David Njoku, Jamari Thrash, Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills Jr., Kahlef Hailassie, Pierre Strong Jr., and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
Clearly, the Browns are going to be missing some pieces on the offensive line. They have struggled mightily to protect the quarterback through the first three games.
Njoku being out was also expected. Outside of those three pieces, there are no huge missing pieces for today's game.
Hopefully, Cleveland will be able to come out and play a much better game than they have shown through the first three. The Browns need to see Deshuan Watson come out strong and for the offense to start showing signs of life.
Defensively, the team needs to put pressure on Gardner Minshew. They won't have to defend Davante Adams, which is a major break.
Another big plus for Cleveland is that the offense won't have to face Maxx Crosby. Of course, Crosby is one of the most feared pass-rushers in the NFL. He is out due to injury as well.
All of that being said, the Browns have a huge opportunity to pick up a big-time win. They need to come out aggressive and find a way to head home with a victory.