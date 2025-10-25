Cleveland Browns work out NFL legend Jerry Rice's son
The Cleveland Browns want a taste of what Brendan Rice can offer an NFL team.
The son of Jerry Rice was worked out by the Browns on Friday, Oct. 24, just days before Cleveland is set to take on the New England Patriots. Alongside Rice, the Browns worked out five other free agent players.
Rice, a standout at USC, was waived by the Los Angeles Chargers a short few weeks ago so the team could be under the 53-man threshold. He was drafted by the Chargers back in the 2024 NFL Draft in the seventh round with the 225th overall selection
In his rookie season, he appeared in 10 contests for Los Angeles, logging just three snaps on the offensive end and 10 on special teams.
Rice was targeted 10 times in the 2025 preseason, catching three balls for 32 yards. One of his highlights included a seven-yard reception against his dad's former team, the San Francisco 49ers.
Rice's dad, Jerry, is considered to be one of the best receivers in NFL history. He set records of most receptions, most receiving yards and most receiving touchdowns. He recorded over 1,00 yards receiving in 14-of-20 seasons in the NFL.
He was also a 10-time First Team All-Pro, 13-time Pro Bowler and two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year. Rice won three Super Bowls and was named a Super Bowl MVP once.
To say those are big shoes to fill is an understatement.
With such little film on Brendan Rice at the pro level, it's understandable that many teams have decided to give him a workout to see what he can do, especially with the genes of an NFL legend.
The Chargers decided to part ways with Rice mainly due to the abundance of wide receiver talent the team had. They are being led by a very young receiving corps, consisting of standout Ladd McConkey and rookie second-rounder Tre Harris. The team also has veteran Keenan Allen back with in Los Angeles.
With the uncertainty surrounding his ability to contribute in his second year in the league, the two parties went their separate ways.
Other players the Browns decided to work out include tight ends Drake Dabney of Texas Christian and Caden Prieskorn of Mississippi, wideouts Dymere Miller from Rutgers and Eli Pancol from Duke and quarterback Seth Henigan from Memphis.
This decision to work out a number of individuals ahead of the upcoming 2025 trade deadline is more than likely a tactic for the Browns to survey talent. Injuries and moves are almost guaranteed at this point in the year.
Cleveland is doing the smart thing in preparing to fill voids if need be.
Cleveland is currently getting set to take on the Patriots, who sit 5-2 on the season, on Sunday, Oct. 26, from Gillette Stadium. Kickoff between the two sides is slated for 1:00 p.m. EST.