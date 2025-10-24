Cleveland Browns get positive update on Jack Conklin before Patriots clash
A key part of the Cleveland Browns looks set to make a comeback following a short spell on the sidelines.
It comes as the Browns were able to welcome back Ethan Pocic, Rayshawn Jenkins and Adin Huntington to practice on Friday as they prepare to face off against the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Huntington is still listed as questionable for the Patriots clash as he is still recovering from a concussion. It looks likely that tight end David Njoku will continue to be on the sidelines with the continuing knee injury, though Stefanski has listed him as day-to-day.
After experimenting with seven different offensive line combinations in the last seven games, it looks like coach Kevin Stefanski will be altering it again.
But in a positive way, as after missing the Browns’ convincing 31-6 win over the Miami Dolphins last Sunday, Jack Conklin is set to return to the lineup after suffering a concussion on October 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"He's trending," Stefanski said. "He's doing well. … Out of protocol."
Despite Conklin’s absence, Cleveland produced their performance of the season so far against the hapless Dolphins, having lost their previous three beforehand.
But following his absence, Conklin has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and looks set to return and start at right tackle. He had just failed the protocol before the Miami game last week.
The injury-prone right tackle has already missed games from week two to four, having suffered an elbow injury.
It is a welcome relief for the Browns, who lost Dawand Jones earlier in the season to a knee injury sustained against the Green Bay Packers, which has officially ruled him out for the season.
Conklin’s return to action will see him go up against a defensively impenetrable team. Currently sporting a surprising 5-2 record, the Pats are winners of four straight — their longest such streak since 2021.
New England possesses the second overall seed in the AFC Playoff standings. The Browns stand at 2-5.
It will also be a reunion for Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, who was part of the Browns coaching team in 2024 as their coaching and personnel consultant.
"I think having coach here in the last year, obviously you share a lot of things to each other,” Stefanski said.
“You talk about different philosophies and those type of things, but I don't know that there's trade secrets, those type of things."