Browns Star Would Welcome Trade To This NFC Team
The Cleveland Browns will almost certainly be selling off more pieces after jettisoning wide receiver Amari Cooper, and one of their prime candidates appears to be edge rusher Za'Darius Smith.
Smith's name has surfaced in considerable trade speculation with the Nov. 5 NFL deadline approaching, and that could take its toll on a player.
However, Smith doesn't seem to be focusing on it.
“You know what, that’s not my decision. That’s all upstairs,” Smith said, via Scott Petrak of Browns Zone. “I would rather you ask them to see what that would be.”
Two teams that have surfaced as potential landing spots for Smith are the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, especially with the Lions losing star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson for the season. He also spent time with the Packers between 2019 and 2021, so Green Bay would represent a familiar destination.
"Hate that injury happened to [Hutchinson], a guy that was on his way to get Defensive Player of the Year possibly. That's a big loss for them," Smith said. "But if I was to go to Detroit, I would like it, because I get to play Green Bay twice a year and the Vikings twice a year. So, yeah, that'll be big."
Smith specifically said he would like to join Detroit due to the playing time he would likely receive and because he would see two of his former squads within the NFC North.
Of course, the Browns still have ample time to decide what to do with Smith. If they want, they can hold out until the deadline in order to create a bidding war for his services. Or perhaps they want to just make a decision quickly, as they did with Cooper.
Smith has been fairly productive through the first six games of 2024, logging 16 tackles and three sacks. He totaled 27 tackles and five sacks last year.
The 32-year-old spent the first four years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens before joining the Packers in 2019, where he proceeded to make two Pro Bowls in three seasons.
He then linked up with Minnesota for one year before signing with Cleveland.