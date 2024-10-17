Cleveland Browns, Packers Linked To Pro Bowl Trade
The Cleveland Browns have already demonstrated that they will be sellers before the Nov. 5 trade deadline, as they dealt Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills earlier in the week.
But what other players could the Browns potentially trade?
One candidate is edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, and Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports has named the Green Bay Packers as a possible landing spot for the three-time Pro Bowler.
"The Packers rank 20th in the NFL in pressure rate this season, so while the overall team looks primed for a playoff run, they could use a boost in that area," Sullivan wrote. "And maybe that could come from old pal Za'Darius Smith."
Smith played for the Packers from 2019 through 2021, making a couple of trips to the Pro Bowl during his time there. He racked up 55 tackles and 13.5 sacks in his debut campaign with Green Bay, and in 2020, he totaled 52 tackles, 12.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.
The 32-year-old joined Cleveland in free agency last year. He played in 16 games during his first season with the Browns, finishing with 27 tackles and five sacks.
Through the first six games of 2024, Smith has logged 16 stops and three sacks.
Smith, who played his collegiate football at the University of Kentucky, was originally selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.
He spent the first four years of his career with the Ravens before linking up with the Packers. Smith also spent one season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2022, which was where he made his third Pro Bowl appearance.