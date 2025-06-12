Browns Offensive Coach Takes Credit For Joel Bitonio's Return
Veteran guard Joel Bitonio spoke candidly about the fact that he contemplated retirement this offseason. Conversations with his family combined with a desire to still play led him back to the only team he's ever know, the Cleveland Browns for 2025.
There was another important factor that influenced Bitonio's decision, though: new offensive line coach Mike Bloomgren. And when the two met over dinner earlier in the offseason, Bloomgren gave Bitonio his best pitch for not only returning this season, but three additional years beyond it.
"Look, I'm the eternal optimist and I'm praying to get every moment I can with Joel Bitonio," the former Rice head man said on the final day of mandatory minicamp. "From that first dinner that we had, I just think it's been such a blessing to be around him. I really comp it to when we brought in Alan Faneca with the Jets in 2008, and whenever Joel talks about something he sees through the facemask, I can't wait to write it down. Right. So much wisdom in there."
Bloomgren called the conversation with Bitonio his best recruiting effort in a while, taking at least some credit for convincing him to stay a little longer. It helps that his attitude and coaching style align perfectly with what the 10-year veteran wants from his position coach.
Last week, Bitonio, in the most endearing way possible, made it known that offensive line coaches have to be jerks (Bitonio actually used a much more explicit word). It's well documented that former o-line coach Bill Callahan coached that way. Bloomgren seems to have a little jerk in him too.
"That's probably the nicest way anybody's ever called me that word," Bloomgrean said. "So I guess I'll take it, and I appreciate the fact that these guys want to be pushed and they do. They want to be great, and that's a fun group to work with day in and day out."
More than anything, though, Bloomgren knows the biggest key is being authentic with each player he coaches.
"I think you have to be true to yourself," said Bloomgren. I think players at any age feel like when you're not being genuine and they know it, and I think they can tell how much I love this game."