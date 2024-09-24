Could Browns Trade Star WR To Lions?
The Cleveland Browns are entering a pivotal Week 4 on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders. After losing to the New York Giants, fans are starting to panic. Another week or two like they've had to begin the year could force them to consider some options.
One of those options could be considering a trade of star wide receiver Amari Cooper.
If the Browns do end up becoming open to the idea of trading Cooper, there would be quite a few teams that would be potential fits. Could one of them end up being the Detroit Lions?
Our own Anthony Moeglin took a look at three potential trade destinations for Cooper if he's moved ahead of the deadline. The Lions were one of the teams that he mentioned.
Take a look at his full breakdown on potential trade destinations for Cooper:
Cooper finally put together a strong game in the Week 3 loss. He caught seven passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns. That brought his season numbers to 12 catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns.
Needless to say, those numbers aren't where Cleveland would like to see them. He's the No. 1 wideout for the team and needs to play like it week in and week out.
Should the offense continue struggling and the Browns not start winning games, a trade before the deadline would make a lot of sense.
As for the Lions, acquiring Cooper would take their Super Bowl chances to the next level. Jared Goff would have two elite wide receivers to work with. Both Amon-Ra St. Brown and Cooper would provide massive playmaking threats and would take defensive pressure off of each other.
More than likely, a third-round pick or maybe a second-round pick could get the job done. Cleveland would be looking to recoup assets for an upcoming rebuild. If that is indeed the price tag, Detroit should be willing to pull the trigger without thinking twice.
All of that being said, this is pure speculation at this point in time. There have been no reports about the Browns actively shopping Cooper in trade discussions.
However, it would not be shocking to see that end up happening if the team can't turn things around soon.