Could WR Will Fuller to the Cleveland Browns be Heating up?

According to one sports radio host, the Browns and Will Fuller linking is still very real.

It’s been quite a while now that wide receiver Will Fuller has been connected to quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Notre Dame product spent a few years with Watson in Houston and has been linked to joining the Browns, evert since Watson was traded.

Even before that, it was a rumor that Fuller would land wherever Watson landed. According to Ben Allbright of KOA Colorado, the Browns are still going to try to sign the deep threat.

In the video above, you will see Allbright mention that the Browns are still going to sign Fuller, even though it is not done yet at this time.

“They go sign Fuller eventually, which they are going to do,” Allbright said.

Signing Fuller means that he would likely come in as the second or third option, depending on where Donovan Peoples-Jones fits in. The two will be the top receiving targets behind newly acquired Amari Cooper.

Allbright mentioned that signing Fuller could mean that Jarvis Landry’s role would be crystallized. Bringing back Landry, while signing Fuller would not be easy, or ideal for any younger receiver on the roster.

While it hasn’t happened yet, continue to watch Fuller to the Browns potentially. It makes sense with Watson at the helm certainly.

