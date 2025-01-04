Critics Slam Cleveland Browns QB in Latest Player Rankings
The Cleveland Browns have seen second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson struggle mightily over the last couple of weeks.
After making the move away from Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback and giving Thompson-Robinson the opportunity, things have not gone well for the young quarterback.
On the season, Thompson-Robinson has played in six games. His numbers show just how bad things have been.
He has completed just 51.3 percent of his pass attempts for 427 yards, no touchdowns, and six interceptions.
Clearly, those numbers are not going to get the job done. They also will likely signal the end of his time with the Browns. At this point in time, there is no reason to bring him back, as it has become clear that he is not an NFL-caliber quarterback.
The 33rd Team has released new quarterback rankings for all 32 teams heading into the final week of the season. When it came to Thompson-Robinson, they ranked him dead last.
When Cleveland originally drafted Thompson-Robinson with the No. 140 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, there was hope that he could become a potential long-term option. Obviously, those hopes have not become reality.
Looking ahead to the future, the Browns have no clear-cut starting quarterback.
Deshaun Watson is still locked in for two more years and will be paid big money. However, he has done absolutely nothing to show that he can lead Cleveland to success. In fact, he has shown enough that the Browns need to look at other options.
A lot of rumors have connected Cleveland as a top landing spot for veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins. Cousins could very well part ways with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason and the Browns would be wise to bring him in assuming the price is right.
All of that being said, Thompson-Robinson should be on his way out of town. He's a great person, but his skills on the field as a quarterback are nowhere close to being NFL-ready.
These rankings are a very brutal reality for the young quarterback, but they're 100 percent accurate. He has been by far the worst quarterback in the league.