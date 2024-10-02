Cowboys Connected To Blockbuster Trade for Browns Star
Amari Cooper has not been playing well to start the season for the Cleveland Browns. There have been rumblings that he may not want to be with the Browns and a trade could be in his future. If that ends up happening, the Dallas Cowboys could be a team to watch.
Of course, Cleveland originally acquired Cooper in a trade with the Cowboys. Coming back together on a trade to send Cooper back to Dallas would be an interesting end to his tenure with the team.
K.D. Drummond of Cowboys Wire recently suggested that the Cowboys should consider targeting Cooper in trade discussions with the Browns.
"Cooper made waves this summer, threatening a holdout and got the final year of his contract (originally written by the Cowboys) guaranteed. But if the Browns continue to flounder, perhaps the Cleveland front office would bite the bullet and send him back down south. Cooper had a career high in yards in 2024, 1,250, and would make a great compliment to Lamb; they’ve proven what they could be as a duo already."
For Cleveland, this would be a move to acquire some assets to help re-tool for the future. If it is true that the star wideout doesn't want to play for the Browns, the franchise should ship him out the door as quickly as possible.
If Cooper is made available on the trade block, it seems likely that there would be quite a few teams with interest in acquiring him. Dallas would not be the only one.
So far this season in four games with Cleveland, Cooper has caught 16 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns. He has struggled with drops and an obvious lack of effort at times.
While a lot of the media blame has been placed on the shoulders of quarterback Deshaun Watson, he hasn't gotten any help from his top wide receiver or his offensive line. There are many more reasons for the Browns' struggles this season than Watson.
Jerry Jones is always looking to make the splash move. Acquiring Cooper would be exactly the kind of move that he's known for targeting.
At 30 years old, Cooper would offer the Cowboys an elite No. 2 option behind CeeDee Lamb. He would be able to help take some of the defensive pressure off of Lamb's shoulders.
There is no gurantee that Cleveland will actually make Cooper available on the trade market. But, if they keep struggling and Cooper doesn't pick up his level of play, it seems very plausible.
All of that being said, this will be a situation to monitor over the next couple of weeks. If he is made available, it would not be surprising to see Dallas attempt to re-acquire him.