Dallas Cowboys One-Up Cleveland Browns With Dak Prescott Mega Deal
The Dallas Cowboys made massive news on Sunday morning before their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. After months of speculation, they locked up Dak Prescott to a massive four-year, $240 million contract extension.
With the move, the Cowboys actually one-upped the Browns before today's matchup.
Dallas gave Prescott $231 million guaranteed in the contract. They did that for a specific reason. He has surpassed Deshaun Watson's deal with Cleveland by just $1 million.
Watson's guaranteed money is $230 million.
There was clear intent by the Cowboys to make Prescott the highest paid quarterback in the NFL from a guaranteed money perspective. They also couldn't have timed it any better. Prescott and Watson will go head-to-head this afternoon.
Finally, this will put to bed all of the rumors about the two sides potentially parting ways. Jerry Jones clearly was serious about his interest in keeping the star quarterback as the face of the franchise moving forward.
Despite all of the rumors, Prescott will continue leading Dallas into the future.
It will be interesting to see how today's game ends up going. Watson is looking to bounce back strong after back-to-back down years. If the Browns are going to make a run at the playoffs, they'll need a much better version of Watson.
Starting off the season with a massive upset win over the Cowboys would be a huge step in the right direction. It won't be easy, but Cleveland is more than talented enough to pull off the upset.
All of that being said, Watson is no longer the highest guaranteed money in the NFL. Prescott has taken that title from him and it was clearly orchestrated to end up making that a reality.