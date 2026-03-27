Five Teams That Could Realistically Trade for Myles Garrett This Offseason

The Browns and Myles Garrett reached a contract modification on Wednesday, making it easier for Cleveland to consider trading him.

However, the Browns have made it clear that they don’t want to trade Garrett. Still, there's a possibility that a surprising trade could come out of nowhere.

Here are a few potential landing spots where the star pass rusher could end up.

Dallas Cowboys

Last year, the Cowboys made a significant trade, sending their star pass rusher, Micah Parsons, to the Green Bay Packers. Dallas was hesitant to commit to Parsons long-term, which led to the deal. Now, the Cowboys are feeling the impact of that decision.

Dallas had one of the worst defenses in the NFL last season, despite boasting one of the best offenses. The Cowboys might want to reconsider adding a star pass rusher to bolster their defense.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills should consider trading for every star player in the NFL, aside from quarterbacks. Buffalo has failed to reach the Super Bowl in eight years with quarterback Josh Allen at the helm, and it desperately needs additional help on the defensive line.

Buffalo added former Miami Dolphins pass rusher Bradley Chubb to their roster this offseason, but he isn't considered one of the top defensive ends in the NFL.

If the Bills think Garrett could put them over the top, then it would be a wise decision for them to try to make a deal.

New England Patriots

The Patriots shocked everyone last season when they bounced back from just four wins in 2024 to reach the Super Bowl, where they ultimately lost to the Seattle Seahawks.

New England is on the rise, led by standout quarterback Drake Maye, but the Patriots still need significant help on defense. Adding a player like Garrett could transform them from Super Bowl contenders to Super Bowl champions.

Chicago Bears

Last season, Chicago mirrored New England's journey, transitioning from a struggling team in 2024 to making the playoffs. The Bears boast a strong pass rusher in Montez Sweat, and if they can team him up with a player like Garrett, their defense could emerge as one of the best in the NFL.

Detroit Lions

Another team that could benefit from adding Garrett is the Lions. After finishing as the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the 2024 season, Detroit fell short of the playoffs last year, and now it’s all hands on deck as the Lions aim for a Super Bowl victory.

The Lions may not have many more years with a Super Bowl window of opportunity, and bringing in Garrett could provide Detroit a solid chance to contend for the championship in the coming years.