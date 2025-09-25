Dan Campbell cautions Lions about talented Browns defense
There’s many, many pros to beating one of the NFL’s elite teams, especially if you’re the cellar dwelling Cleveland Browns.
After a Week 2 thrashing at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens, the locker room has a renewed sense of purpose after upsetting the Green Bay Packers. Kevin Stefanski can spend less time looking in his rearview mirror for job security.
The cons? Opposing coaches notice your upset and tighten up their game plans when you come to town. Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell views the Browns as a challenge.
“You see what they did to Green Bay, this defense is for real,” Campbell. said “This will probably be the best defense we’ve faced to date.”
This probably isn’t the best defense Campbell’s team has faced: it’s absolutely the best defense Campbell’s team has faced. The 2025 Cleveland Browns defense is on a historic pace. The Browns’ defense is allowing just 204.3 yards per game through three games.
The league’s No. 16 defense, the Houston Texans, are averaging 315.7 YPG against, over a football field’s length more than Cleveland. The NFL’s No. 2 defense by YPG against? The Atlanta Falcons, who have still given up over twenty yards per game more than the Browns.
The Browns own a Top 5 pass defense, coming in at No. 4 in the NFL, but the run defense has been the Browns calling card. Chase Brown (21 carries, 43 yards), Derrick Henry (11 carries, 23 yards), and Josh Jacobs (16 carries, 33 yards) were the inaugural members of the Browns’ defensive Hall of Pain. Cleveland has allowed only 57.3 rushing yards per game, the NFL’s top mark. In addition to the strong start, the Browns have only allowed one rushing touchdown- which came on the first drive of the season.
While the Lions have not faced a defense like the Browns, the Browns have also not faced this strong of a traditional run game. The Browns held Henry and Lamar Jackson to a combined 13 carries for 36 yards, but the Lions’ attack of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs is a different animal. Montgomery has three touchdowns and is averaging nearly 7 yards per carry this season.
Gibbs has added 180 yards on the ground (the Browns have 260 as a team) and has 18 receptions (would be first on the Browns). Take a look at what Detroit’s two headed monster did Monday night. Montgomery rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Gibbs added 99 all purpose yards and two touchdowns.
Dan Campbell is correct that the Lions face their toughest challenge yet as an offense. The Browns face their toughest challenge as a defense, too.