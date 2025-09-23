Why this Cleveland Browns defense is the best since 1999

The Browns Defense picked up 5 sacks against the Packers today:



🟤 Maliek Collins led the team with 1.5

🟠 Carson Schwesinger 1st career sack

🟤 Adin Huntington 1st career sack

🟠 Mason Graham 1st career sack

🟤 Myles Garrett up to 4 sacks this year#Browns x #NFL pic.twitter.com/Ab6ymlh53g