Why this Cleveland Browns defense is the best since 1999
The Cleveland Browns pulled off a miraculous win yesterday over the Green Bay Packers in a 13-10 slugfest, coming off the game-winning kick by Andre Szmyt, who has redeemed himself for the moment from his struggles in Week 1 that were costly in a Browns’ loss.
The clear highlight of the game was the impeccable performance from the defense, which is operating at the league’s best level. Additions in the front seven have turned this defense into the best run stoppers in the league, allowing only 57.3 YPG, as well as producing a pass rush that can make life miserable for a quarterback
Rookies Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger have been perfect additions to this front. Graham, who had already proven to be a stout run defender from his first snap in the NFL, just turned in his best pass-rushing game of the season, posting a half-sack and a 43% pass rush win rate. For a defensive tackle, the league average is only 9%. If Graham can keep that pace up, there’s no way this Browns’ rush can be contained.
Schwesinger has been a blur on the field, getting his nose in on nearly every play. He’s got 23 tackles on the season, with 10 coming yesterday against Green Bay, and added his first career sack. His linebacker partner, Devin Bush, has also had quite the start to the season, proving to be a signing that has paid off.
Other contributors in the front seven to this amazing start have been Maliek Collins, Isaiah McGuire, and Alex Wright. Collins, who had 1.5 sacks yesterday on top of Wright’s sack, brought the Browns to five total on the day. Collins’ pass-rushing skill set and quickness have been crucial in the middle to a balanced rush, and the tandem of Wright and McGuire on the opposite edge of Myles Garrett has been making it impossible for defenses to key in on him without getting exploited elsewhere.
The usual suspects in the secondary have been playing exceptionally well, too, with Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome playing tight coverage on the outside and Grant Delpit turning in one of his best career performances Sunday with an interception and a return that kept Cleveland alive.
The heartbeat and key to this defense, Myles Garrett, is still playing at a DPOY level, drawing the attention of up to three blockers on a single play, which still hasn’t stopped him from being tied for second in the NFL in sacks.
This Browns defense may be the most balanced we have ever seen, with a defensive line that shows no weak spots, a dynamic linebacker duo, and a secondary with three playmakers to make life miserable for opponents. If the Browns can get anything going consistently on offense, this is the makings of a very competitive football team.