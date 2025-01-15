Deion Sanders' Cryptic Message Could Affect Browns' Draft Decision
The Cleveland Browns own the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and most are expecting the Browns to select a quarterback.
But will it be Cam Ward? Or Shedeur Sanders?
The Tennessee Titans have the top selection, and it's beginning to look like the Titans may be favoring Ward. That would leave Sanders for Cleveland. Or would it?
All season long, the prevailing thought has been that Deion Sanders will try to direct where his son goes in the NFL Draft. He even said himself that he would privately interfere.
Well, Deion has made more recent comments that could indicate the Browns may not have a chance to pick the Colorado Buffaloes star at No. 2.
“It’s a couple of teams that I won’t allow him to play for," Deion said on the Tamron Hall Show. "This is my profession. I know what’s behind the curtain. We ain’t got to get back there and find what’s not prominent for my son. I’m not doing it.”
Is Cleveland one of those teams to which Sanders is referring?
Many have felt that Sanders would not want his son to play for the Browns, who have not exactly been a successful organization throughout the years. Cleveland also hasn't been a place that has developed quarterbacks very well.
So, it only make sense that the Browns are one of the clubs Sanders will block from drafting Shedeur, which could force Cleveland to go in another direction entirely in April.
Perhaps that's why some momentum is building toward the Browns selecting a non-quarterback with their top draft choice.