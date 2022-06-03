Skip to main content

Deshaun Watson Wanted to go to the Miami Dolphins, but There was one Issue

Originally Deshaun Watson wanted to land with the Miami Dolphins, but one reason stopped it.

Cleveland was not the original landing spot for Deshaun Watson that many thought he would land. Last season the Miami Dolphins were ready to trade for Watson but under one stipulation.

It is known that Miami wanted all of the cases settled before they traded for Watson. This is smart if they want him on the field and no risk of the off-the-field issues continuing. That is what is happening with Cleveland right now, which makes you think that settlements could be coming.

Despite Watson saying he doesn’t want to settle, he was ready to settle with all accusers to be traded to Miami, where he wanted to be according to his lawyer. Only 20 of the 22 wanted to settle with Watson. So the owner of the Dolphins, Stephen Ross, was not comfortable making the trade.

Cleveland ended up trading a boatload of draft capital for Watson, as well as giving him a fully guaranteed contract over five years. Now, Cleveland has to hope the risk is worth the reward.

