Deshaun Watson’s Attorney Says “Happy Endings” to a Massage are not Necessarily Illegal

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s lawyer is doing him no favors in the eye of public perception, which could make it all worse. Rusty Hardin was on the SportsRadio 610 station out of Houston and said that essentially happy endings to a massage are not illegal.

“I don’t know how many men are out there now that have had a massage, that perhaps that occasionally there was a happy ending, Hardin said.

“I do want to point out that if it has happen, it’s not a crime. Unless you are paying somebody extra to give you some type of sexual activity it’s not a crime.”

Watson has 23 accusers at the time, soon to be 24. The Browns’ quarterback has been adamant there was no wrongdoing, but more and more signs are coming out saying there was more than a massage happening.

Hardin remains adamant that Watson has done nothing wrong, but the courts will decide that in a civil matter.

“We’ve had two grand juries find that, but nobody seems to want to listen.”

Surely, the Browns and the NFL want this call cleared up but more and more details continue to come out. In this case, it’s Watson’s lawyer saying things that won’t help his case.

