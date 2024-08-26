Detroit Lions Release Former Promising Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver
The Detroit Lions have made the move to release a former promising Cleveland Browns wide receiver.
According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Lions have released wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones.
At 25 years old, Peoples-Jones' tenure with Detroit did not go at all as planned. He spent just one year with the team and did not end up earning much of a role.
During the 2023 season with the Lions, Peoples-Jones played in eight games and caught just five passes for 58 yards.
Not long ago, Peoples-Jones was viewed as a promising wideout with the Browns. He was drafted in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft and many thought he had a chance to become a part of the offenses future.
Peoples-Jones also had a couple of good years in Cleveland. Throughout his entire 58-game NFL career, he has racked up 122 receptions for 1,895 yards and eight touchdowns.
His best season came back in 2022, when he racked up 61 receptions for 839 yards and three touchdowns with the Browns.
Hopefully, he'll be able to land on his feet and get things figured out. The talent is still there and he's still young. It seems likely that another team will swoop in and give him another chance in the near future.
All of that being said, there will be a lot of news coming out surrounding Cleveland and former Browns players in the coming hours. Teams are cutting down their rosters to get to the final 53. Peoples-Jones just happened to be one of those cuts, adding on to a disappointing past couple of years.