Dillon Gabriel reveals thoughts after Cleveland Browns beat Miami Dolphins
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel is on the board after picking up his first win in the team's 31-6 victory against the Miami Dolphins at home in Week 7.
Gabriel spoke after the game about how it felt to grab a win for the first time in his NFL career.
“I think just all together, try not to make it about myself, but I think, it’s just about the team – us finding a way to win, coming together, that’s what’s most important. And that’s what’s fun, winning is fun, and you know that your attention to detail has to be at a high level to continue to do this," Gabriel said postgame.
Gabriel happy after win vs. Dolphins
Gabriel is keeping things in perspective because all three phases came together for the Browns in their big win. Gabriel was efficient, completing 13 of 18 passes for 116 yards, keeping things sound for a Browns team that was clicking on all cylinders in the ground game.
With poor weather conditions, Gabriel was never going to be too big of a factor in the game plan, but the quarterback was complimentary of fellow rookie Quinshon Judkins, who scored three touchdowns while tacking on 84 yards on the ground.
"You know, I think anytime you can get plus one in the run game, you can utilize that. And have ultimate trust in Quinshon. But also, what we want to do in short yardage, and the more versatile we can be there, the more it’s going to help us for sure, so proud of Quinshon for sure," Gabriel said.
Gabriel is showing his leadership qualities after the team's win. Now, the Browns have a chance to get some momentum going as they try to salvage their season.
“I think the more film you put together as a unit, there’s more to take away," Gabriel said.
"And I think there’s a lot of areas that we improve week-to-week that we want to improve on. And you see us run the football like that. But there’ll be areas. Like we always talk about, in the red area and third downs, that never changes. Being plus in the turnover margin.
"Not one area will just allow you to win, of course, there’s certain areas that will, but I think when you come together with all three areas, everyone leaves the field a lot happier, because you put yourself in a good spot to go win games. So, it’ll be marginal gains, and try to improve every single week. That’s all you can do.”