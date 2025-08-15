Eagles Lineman Gives His Take on How to Stop Browns' Myles Garrett
Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett is one of the most dominant players in the NFL. The 6-foot-4, 272-pound defender has lived up to the hype since being taken No. 1 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors six times in eight years.
Garrett enters the 2025 season after signing a record four-year, $160 million contract extension that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. He's looked to be worth every dollar so far in training camp, wreaking havoc during joint practices against the Panthers and Eagles.
Philadelphia left tackle Jordan Mailata faced off against Garrett this week as the teams gear up for their second preseason game. When asked how to stop the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year after a joint practice, Mailata was stumped.
"I can't answer that," Mailata told Cleveland.com reporter Dan Labbe. "Not because I don’t want to. I just don’t really know the answer... There’s no one like Myles. You can’t apply what Myles does to anyone else. He’s just a freak."
Mailata is one of the top left tackles in the league, and last year, he led the NFL's best offensive line to a victory in Super Bowl LIX. The Second-Team All-Pro is a massive human being in his own right at 6-foot-8 and 365 pounds, but despite his large frame and polished technique, Mailata still struggled with Garrett's athleticism.
"I’m just standing, like, 'What the (expletive),'" Mailata said. "I did my job. And yet, I still got beat. How is that even possible? How is he still down around one of my knees and he’s still bending the corner? He starts the rush in a four-point stance, and by the time he’s four yards upfield, he’s still at that same height. What am I supposed to do there? Just jump on him?"
Iron sharpened iron during the offseason joint practices, and the two stars at their respective positions undoubtedly valued the opportunity to train against the best in the league. As Mailata and the Eagles look to defend their Super Bowl title this fall, Garrett will attempt to lead his Browns to the playoffs for just the third time in his career.
Garrett has earned at least 14 sacks in each of his last four seasons. In 2024, he compiled a career-high 22 tackles-for-loss, forced three fumbles and finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting.