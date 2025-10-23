Five questions ahead of Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots Week 8 matchup
The Cleveland Browns are hoping to start a winning streak when they travel to Foxboro to face off against the AFC East leader New England Patriots.
With the game steadily approaching, we spoke with New England Patriots On SI reporter Jennifer Streeter.
The Patriots have won four games in a row. Drake Maye has looked very strong. Can he win MVP?
I actually just wrote an opinion story on a topic similar to this. Against head coach Mike Vrabel's former team, quarterback Drake Maye posted 221 passing yards and two touchdowns en route to the 31-13 victory. He also rushed for 62 yards across eight carries.
He additionally set a new franchise record previously held by Pats’ legend Tom Brady — the Patriots’ organizational mark for the highest single-game completion percentage, with a minimum of 20 pass attempts. At only 23, Maye is the new holder after connecting on 21-of-23 passes (91.3 percent) for 222 yards and two touchdowns.
I fully think Drake Maye deserves more recognition than he's given. After all, he's leading the Patriots to victory and posting these impressive stats in only his second year in the league! I definitely think he has the potential to win MVP if he keeps things up, but we are still only heading into Week 8 so there's still a lot of time for this question to see different answers.
Other than Maye, why have the Pats been so successful this season?
That's such a broad question. I guess I'd say one of the main reasons New England has been so successful is they're putting an emphasis on talent all across the field.
We're seeing undrafted wide receiver Efton Chism III taking kick returns and we're also seeing O-lineman Will Campbell develop himself really well in the midst of the Patriots' already having great established talent in Maye and WR Stefon Diggs. I think it's all about a balance of developing new talent while utilizing what's already been established.
What’s one thing people should know about the Patriots that cannot be found in a box score?
The Patriots defense is seeing all of this success lately despite Terrell Williams currently battling prostate cancer. The entire franchise — especially his longtime colleague of Vrabel — is behind him 100% and have been showing him support every way they can.
If the Patriots were to lose to the Browns, what would be the reason why?
Absolutely nothing is impossible, but it's highly, highly unlikely in any scenario that the Patriots would lose to the Browns. Things would have to absolutely collapse both offensively and defensively in order for that to happen. The Browns (2-5) just aren't good right now compared to the Patriots who are on a four-game winning streak.
What’s your prediction for the game?
Patriots 27, Browns 10