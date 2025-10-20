Patriots' Drake Maye Officially Among NFL's Elite QBs
When people are talking about NFL quarterbacks, odds are the names Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott and Josh Allen are likely going to come up. But, New England Patriots signal caller Drake Maye — whose only in the midst of his second year in the league — deserves to be in those conversations too.
And he proved that on Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans. Maye posted 221 passing yards and two touchdowns en route to the 31-13 victory. He also rushed for 62 yards across eight carries.
Drake Maye's Performance
He additionally set a new franchise record previously held by Pats’ legend Tom Brady — the Patriots’ organizational mark for the highest single-game completion percentage, with a minimum of 20 pass attempts. At only 23, Maye is the new holder after connecting on 21-of-23 passes (91.3 percent) for 222 yards and two touchdowns.
Head coach Mike Vrabel, whose win over his former franchise was due partially because of Maye, said postgame that his QB's accuracy makes him stand out.
“There’s an athleticism to him that’s really cool … He’s really accurate from all different spots," Vrabel said. "He’s really done a nice job so far spreading the football around. There’s an accuracy to him that’s been really good for us.”
Should Drake Maye Be Considered an Elite NFL QB?
Honestly, Maye was near perfect in Nashville. He found success against a Tennessee defense by maximizing his yardage gains on early downs and moving the football at whatever the cost. By the time the first half was concluded he had already posted 10 completions on 11 attempts, while also throwing for two touchdowns and 110 yards.
And what makes Maye stand out from other NFL players is how humble he is. While addressing the media following his stellar play against the Titans, Maye said he credits his success to his teammates.
“Those guys are making plays for me. Those guys up front are blocking their butts off and in the passing game they’re going to make plays for me," Maye said. "We’re just tryna stay ahead of the chains and I’m tryna throw to the first guy open.”
As of the conclusion of Sunday's play, Maye had also completed a career-high 16 straight passes at one point while leading the Patriots to their fourth consecutive win. The connection he displays with Vrabel also shows that the North Carolina alum could bring great things to the Patriots franchise, just as Brady did.
The previous mark Maye broke of Brady's shows that at his young age, the potential for Maye truly knows no limits. It's only a matter of time before the league and its fans finally give the Patriots' QB the attention and praise he deserves.
