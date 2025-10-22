History shows Cleveland Browns could have a long day against Patriots
Winning has been hard to come by for the Cleveland Browns since they returned to the city in 1999. Even before then, they had struggled to beat one team in particular: the New England Patriots.
As Browns analyst Tony Grossi has painfully pointed out on X, Cleveland has lost nine of the last 10 matchups against the Patriots. The last time they won a game in Foxborough? Back in 1992, when Bill Belichick was the head coach of the Browns for five years.
Since 2000, the Browns have beaten the Patriots only twice. The first time they did was in 2000, when they got revenge on their old coach, Belichick, with a 19-11 win. Their last win against New England was in 2010 when the Browns took the game 34-14.
These two teams have played each other a total of 27 times in NFL history, with the first time being in 1971. New England owns the series lead at just a 14-13 record.
Going into this matchup, the Browns have a 2-5 record and are coming off their best win of the season, a 31-6 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins ran for three touchdowns in the win.
While there are still plenty of questions about what kind of team the Browns are, there is at least hope that they were able to pull out two wins. While they aren't getting crazy numbers from their rookie quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, he has at least done a masterful job of protecting the football with zero interceptions thrown.
Cleveland is going up against a Patriots team that has gone through a full transformation with Mike Vrabel as the head coach. Drake Maye is playing his best football and leads the NFL with a 75.2% completion percentage and is getting plenty of help from his defense, which is fifth in points allowed and 11th in total defense.
On paper, this certainly looks like another loss could be coming for the Browns, as the media favors the Patriots to win this game. Cleveland has been prone to pulling off upsets this season, though, as it gave the Green Bay Packers their only loss of the season.
It seems like a long shot, but if the defense is able to play well for the Browns and get Judkins going in the running game, Cleveland might have a legit shot at shocking the NFL world once again.