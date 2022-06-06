Former Browns TE Stephen Carlson healthy, to Begin Working out for Teams

Former Cleveland Browns tight end Stephen Carlson is nearing a hopeful return to the National Football League. Carlson has been cleared from his ACL injury that he suffered in a preseason game last year and will return to football activities, per Tom Pelissero.

Carlson is scheduled to work out with the New York Giants, which will be his first workout with a team since the injury. Carlson is a free agent and has the ability to sign anywhere.

From 2019 to 2021, Carlson has appeared in 27 games for the Browns, which includes a total of seven starts. In that time the tight end has been targeted nine times and has six catches and a score. Carlson has 62 yards receiving in his career.

Carlson was mainly a run-blocking tight end and didn’t see the field a ton. He is just 25 years old and played his college ball at Princeton. Cleveland will surely carry three tight ends, so working him out could be an option if they wish to do so. Pairing a run-blocking tight end with David Njoku and Harrison Bryant makes sense.

