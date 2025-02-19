Former Browns QB Compares Potential Target to C.J. Stroud
The Cleveland Browns have been connected to quite a few potential quarterback options already this offseason. Perhaps the most intriguing option comes in the form of Ole Miss signal caller Jaxson Dart.
Dart would not be a target for the Browns with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Cleveland could either trade down for him or try to trade back up for him later in the first round.
However, the upside of Dart is through the roof and there are many who think that he has superstar potential at the NFL level.
One of those people is former Browns quarterback Brian Hoyer. During a recent appearance on 92.3 The Fan, Hoyer offered an intriguing potential comparison for Dart.
Hoyer made a comparison between Dart and current Houston Texans star quarterback C.J. Stroud.
“If I’m going to compare one QB in this draft to C.J. Stroud, it would probably be Jaxson Dart. The more I’ve started to watch the film on him, he wants to play from the pocket,” he said.
Passing on Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward and instead bringing Dart in would be a heavily criticized move. If they ended up being right on it, Andrew Berry would look like a genius.
During the 2024 college football season with Ole Miss, Dart ended up completing 69.3 percent of his pass attempts for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also flashed his dual-threat ability with 495 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
There is a very real chance that Dart could end up being the long-term franchise quarterback in Cleveland.
Even though he has not received the same kind of hype that Sanders and Ward have, Dart is an extremely talented player. Hoyer's opinion of him shows a bit of that potential.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the Browns choose to do in the 2025 NFL Draft and who they bring in to be their new starting quarterback. Dart would not be a bad choice at all.