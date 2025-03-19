Former Browns QB Has Shocking Solution To Team's Biggest Need

"I would take Joe Milton over any of the QBs in the draft. When you watch the tape, if he was in this draft, he would be in the talks to be the No. 1 QB."



📞 @bhoyer7 with @KenCarman and @SportsBoyTony 🏈⤵️



Listen: https://t.co/B93tzU9FR7 pic.twitter.com/Vc6havyJ3q