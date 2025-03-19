Former Browns QB Has Shocking Solution To Team's Biggest Need
The Cleveland Browns are running out of options on the veteran quarterback market, so much so that it may leave them needing to explore other avenues to find an NFL ready signal caller.
While many analysts and fans talk themselves in circles about which QB the Browns should take at No. 2 overall, former Browns quarterback and Cleveland native Brian Hoyer proposed a different solution to the team's QB dilemma.
"Knowing what you know now about Joe Milton after a year in the NFL, a preseason that opened a lot of eyes, the talent, the size, the athletic ability and what he did in the last game ... to me when I watch the film, I would take Joe Milton over any of the quarterbacks in the draft this year," Hoyer explained during an appearance on 92.3 The Fan's Ken Carman show with Anthony Lima.
The last game that Hoyer mentions was Milton's lone NFL star during his rookie campaign in Week 18. The Tennessee product threw for 241 yards and a touchdown, rushing for another score in a 23-16 win over the Bills.
Hoyer mentions that some may try to downplay the performance because the Bills were resting a number of players, but notes that he was still doing what he did against NFL talent.
It's not a terrible idea for the Browns to consider, as the veteran QB options remaining in free agency are extremely lackluster. Pursuing a trade for Milton would come down to what the Patriots are asking for in return.
As Hoyer explained, New England has seemed to set Milton's value at a third-round pick, but hints that a fourth-round pick would probably get the job done.
Once remaining free agents like Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson decide where they're going to play, the Browns may be forced to consider giving New England a call.
