NFL Draft Expert Makes Bold Claim About Potential Browns Pick

As the Cleveland Browns consider Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders in the NFL Draft Mel Kiper took a notable stance on which QB will be better in the pros

Spencer German

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) takes a hike in the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Since the NFL Combine several weeks ago there is a widespread consensus that Cam Ward is the best quarterback prospect in this year's NFL Draft.

One NFL Draft analyst sees things a little bit differently though. ESPN's Mel Kiper was asked via First Take on Tuesday whether Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders will be a better NFL QB. His answer may be surprising.

"I'm gonna go Shedeur Sanders, I'm gonna be steadfast in that," said Kiper with a laugh. "I've had him QB1 all along, really since last year. Love everything about the kid."

Kiper elaborated on his stance, admitting that Sanders does come with some flaws, even mentioning specifically that he probably needs to get rid of the ball faster at times, but noting that he dealt with NFL-like conditions in college.

Based on information from NFL circles, there appears to be a pretty wide scale of differing evaluations of Sanders. Some teams apparently have second-round grades on the 23-year-old, while others see him as a first-round talent but maybe not a top-five pick talent.

For the Cleveland Browns, the only thing that ultimately matters will be their evaluation of Sanders. If they believe he's worthy of the No. 2 overall pick then they'll likely be prepared to pull the trigger when they're on the clock next month.

To this point, there have been several links made between the Browns and Sanders. Time will tell if those flirtations were a smokescreen or a sign that the two sides are destined to be together.

Spencer German
Spencer German is a contributor to the Northeast Ohio cluster of sites, including Cavs Insider, Cleveland Baseball Insider and most notably Browns Digest. He also works as a fill-in host on Cleveland Sports Radio, 92.3 The Fan, one of the Browns radio affiliate stations in Cleveland. Despite being a Cleveland transplant, Spencer has enjoyed making Northeast Ohio home ever since he attended college locally at John Carroll University, where he graduated in 2013.

