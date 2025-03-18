Cleveland Browns Fans Won't Like This New QB Update
The Cleveland Browns have already acquired a quarterback this offseason, swinging a trade for Kenny Pickett, but they are certainly not done addressing the position.
The Browns want to bring in a veteran signal-caller and may still draft a quarterback next month, but as far as the search for a veteran is concerned, well, let's just say it has stalled.
Russell Wilson has widely been viewed as Cleveland's top target to fill thar role, but the Browns are apparently running into complications when it comes to signing him.
ESPN's Adam Schefter provided an update this week, saying that Cleveland may not have the financial means to lure Wilson.
"The Browns are limited financially in what they can do," Schefter said during an appearance on Unsportsmanlike Radio. "I don't expect Russell Wilson to sign Sam Darnold's contract or anything like that, but the Browns already have a lot of money invested in Deshaun Watson, and probably would not be able to offer a similar contract to the Giants or Steelers, I'm guessing."
So, essentially, Watson's contract is once again a major hurdle for the Browns, as he carries a $36.9 million cap hit for 2025 and may prevent Cleveland from actually being able to land Wilson.
Not that failing to sign Wilson would be the worst thing in the world, as the Browns own the No. 2 overall pick and can simply take either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders at that spot. However, Cleveland would obviously like an experienced quarterback to step in an provide some mentorship, not to mention a solid bridge option.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Analyst Exposes Glaring Problem With Browns' Potential QB Target
MORE: Former Browns Safety Takes to TikTok to Announce His Move To Rival
MORE: REPORT: Browns Have Considered Reunion With Fan Favorite QB
MORE: Former Cleveland Browns Star Brutally Ripped By NFL Coach
MORE: Browns Now Have Another Reason to Trade Pro Bowl Defender