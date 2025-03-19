Browns Linked to Wild Potential Reunion With Star Playmaker
The Cleveland Browns' No. 1 need is obviously a quarterback, but they also need some more weapons for whoever will be under center in 2025.
Outside of Jerry Jeudy, the Browns don't have any proven players at the wide receiver position, and they haven't shown any sense of urgency to address the problem in free agency.
Of course, part of that is due to the fact that Cleveland is very limited in what it can do financially, so the Browns may be waiting until the NFL Draft to find an answer.
However, Dante Walker of Dawg Pound Daily has rattled off a few receivers Cleveland could potentially add in free agency, and one wild name surfaced: Amari Cooper.
"Whether Cooper would be interested in a reunion is debatable. His production in Cleveland however is not," Walker wrote. "He excelled for two seasons, including a Pro Bowl berth in 2023."
The Browns traded Cooper to the Buffalo Bills this past October, landing a third-round draft pick in return. It proved to be a terrific deal for Cleveland, as Cooper struggled with the Bills.
Cooper initially joined the Browns back in 2022 and, as Walker noted, put together a couple of very strong seasons for Cleveland before getting off to a very rough start in 2024. Now 30 years old, some have wondered how much the five-time Pro Bowler actually has left in the tank.
Would the Browns seriously go back to that well? It seems unlikely, and it seems equally unlikely that Cooper would want to reunite with Cleveland at this stage of his career.
But the longer Cooper remains on the open market, the more he may actually consider joining whatever team offers him a contract, even if that team is the Browns.
