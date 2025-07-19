Browns Digest

Browns' Shedeur Sanders Gets Absolutely Roasted With Brutal Reality Check

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders just got completely roasted with a rough reality check heading into his first NFL season.

Matthew Schmidt

May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) talks to the media during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Even the most casual fan will recognize that Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one of the most polarizing players in the NFL, and he hasn't even taken a single snap yet.

Sanders was widely expected to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft back in April, but he slid all the way to the fifth round, where the Browns traded up to land him.

Now, Sanders will be battling with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel — who was drafted two rounds earlier — for Cleveland's starting quarterback job.

While there are some who feel that Sanders has a legitimate chance of being under center come Week 1, Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports seems to think the notion is ridiculous given how far the Colorado Buffaloes product fell in the draft.

"He slid to the fifth round, and there's an argument, I don't know, sixth or seventh round or undrafted if not for Jimmy Haslam, the impulsive and medding Cleveland owner," Cowherd said on The Herd. "So how he is viewed by the NFL and the professionals there who I respect and trust and how he's viewed by everybody else, it's an incredible gap."

Cowherd then struck with the biggest burn of all.

"Bailey Zappe got drafted higher," Cowherd said. "... I don't know what to make of it."

Sanders spent two seasons at Colorado after residing at Jackson State for the first two years of his collegiate career. He threw 37 touchdown passes and completed 74 percent of his throws in 2024, leading the nation in the latter category.

There is no doubt that the 23-year-old has serious arm talent, but his lack of athleticism was viewed as a red flag by some, and perhaps all of the attention that comes with Sanders also resulted in his steep drop a few months ago.

We'll get to see what Sanders is really made of soon.

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

