Browns Insider Reveals Major Shedeur Sanders Report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders has definitely been facing an uphill battle ever since falling all the way to the fifth round in the NFL Draft, but it appears there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
Sanders is preparing for Browns training camp, where he will be competing with three other quarterbacks — Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel — for Cleveland's starting job, and while most have assumed that Sanders will begin the regular season on the bench, there may actually be hope for the Colorado Buffaloes product to start from Day 1.
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com has revealed that Sanders has been so impressive thus far this offseason that he could potentially steal the job in camp.
“The good news for Sanders, the Browns’ fifth-round pick out of Colorado, is that he performed so well over the final two weeks of spring ball that he’ll come back for training camp with a legitimate shot to compete for the starting job, at least in the early going,” Cabot wrote.
Of course, whether or not it would even be ideal for the Browns to throw Sanders to the wolves in Week 1 is another story.
Cleveland has a bevy of problems on the offensive side of the ball that go far beyond the quarterback position, so much so that it might actually be dangerous for Sanders to be under center right off the bat.
But it's definitely encouraging to hear that Sanders has already made that much progress in such a short timespan.
