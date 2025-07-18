Cleveland Browns Expected to Make RB Move
The Cleveland Browns are now dealing with a sudden problem at running back as a result of second-round rookie Quinshon Judkins potentially facing a suspension as a result of a domestic violence and battery charge, which has put them in quite the pickle.
Yes, the Browns do still have Jerome Ford, and they also selected Dylan Sampson in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, but if Judkins is going to be sidelined for an extended period of time, they will need to add some depth.
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com is expecting the Browns to do just that.
"They'll definitely look at their short list of running backs and see who is out there in the event that they need to do that," Cabot said on 92.3 the Fan. "I'm guessing that they would bring in at least one more running back if there is concern that Quinshon is going to be out for any length of time."
Of course, Cleveland does not yet know the extent of Judkins' punishment from the league, and that's if he will even face any. That's still up in the air. But the Browns may need to get out ahead of this and at least bring in another halfback for training camp.
Judkins was expected by many to be Cleveland's lead back in 2025. The Ohio State product is coming off of a brilliant 2024 campaign in which he racked up 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry, helping the Buckeyes win a national championship.
Now, the Browns may need to make other plans.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Browns Insider Reveals Major Shedeur Sanders Report
MORE: NFL Insider Brutally Roasts Cleveland Browns Rookie QB
MORE: Cleveland Browns Predicted to Make Historic Myles Garrett Decision
MORE: Cleveland Browns Player Surprisingly Retires Before Training Camp
MORE: Cleveland Browns Connected to Trade Featuring Confusing Return