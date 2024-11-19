Former Browns QB Pushes Trade Idea for Steelers' Coach
The Cleveland Browns are in a position where no one knows what to expect from the team moving forward. Lately, quite a few rumors have started popping up that the franchise could consider making a head coaching change.
While the issues that the Browns have had this season can't be placed solely on head coach Kevin Stefanski, there are reasons to think that the team could use a change of pace and a new voice.
Moving on from Stefanski is a possibility, but finding a better option to replace him could be difficult. He simply has not been a horrible head coach.
Brady Quinn, a former quarterback for Cleveland, has spoken out with a wild idea. He thinks that the Browns should pursue a trade for their new head coach.
Simply trading for a head coach makes it a wild decision. However, when you add in the head coach that he thinks they should trade for, it adds even more craziness to the suggestion.
Recently, he suggested that Cleveland should try to acquire Mike Tomlin from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“As we talk about the model of consistency, you talk about Tomlin, culture,” Quinn said. “I kept thinking about Cleveland right now... I would call. I would call the Steelers, dude. If I’m Jimmy Haslam, I’m going to offer whatever it takes to get Mike Tomlin. And at least make them say no. Make them an offer they can’t refuse. And make them say no. That would be my approach.”
Let's start by saying that the Steelers are not going to be trading Tomlin. Even if they were open to the idea, there is about a zero percent chance that they would trade him to the Browns.
Tomlin has found more success this season with Pittsburgh. Even though many were predicting a down year for the Steelers, Tomlin has helped guide them to an 8-2 record through Week 11.
Acquiring Tomlin would be a dream scenario for Cleveland, but it simply isn't going to happen.
More than likely, the Browns will run it back for one more year at least with Stefanski. If they do choose to move on from him, Mike Vrabel seems like a possible option. Tomlin would be the dream target to rebuild the franchise, but it isn't going to happen.