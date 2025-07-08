Former Cleveland Browns Weapon Is Attempting NFL Comeback
After parting ways with former Georgia Bulldogs star Nick Chubb, the Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks in their backfield. Fourth-year pro Jerome Ford has performed admirably as a backup so far in the league, but he'll have to prove he can handle a full-time workload next season. Behind him, the Browns currently have two rookies, second-round pick Quinshon Judkins and fourth-rounder Dylan Sampson, and veteran depth piece Pierre Strong Jr.
Perhaps Cleveland will look to bring back a former signee to bring experience and versatility to their bench. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Nyheim Hines believes that he's now fully healthy and is looking to make his return to the NFL.
Hines last played for the Buffalo Bills back in 2022. He unfortunately suffered a torn ACL after a serious jet ski accident in the 2023 offseason. After that incident, the Bills placed him on the non-football injury reserve list for the year and released him after the season. Then, he was signed by the Cleveland Browns for the 2024 campaign but didn't appear for them due to his injury. Now, he's reportedly fully available and is looking for his next NFL home.
Hines proved to be a dangerous third-down back in his time with the Indianapolis Colts and Bills. He still holds career averages of 3.9 yards per carry and 7.4 yards per reception. In five healthy seasons, he racked up 1202 rushing yards on 306 carries and 1778 receiving yards on 240 catches. That led to 168 first downs and 18 total touchdowns.
He also tallied two touchdowns on special teams. He became just the 11th player in NFL history to score on two kickoff returns in a single game when he found the end zone twice against the New England Patriots in Week 18 for the Bills back in 2022-23.
Clearly, Nyheim Hines was a special athletic talent. Now that he's supposedly at full strength, there are quite a few teams who should be interested in adding his versatile skill set to their backfield and special teams unit, including the Cleveland Browns. Hopefully, Hines can complete his comeback story soon.