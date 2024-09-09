Former NFL Coach Brutally Rips Into Browns' Kevin Stefanski
Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns hoped to start the season with a big-time upset win over the Dallas Cowboys. Unfortunately, the end result was about as far from that goal as they could have gotten.
When the final whistle was blown, the Browns ended up losing by a final score of 33-17. That final score was not telling of just how bad Cleveland was beaten by the Cowboys.
Every single aspect of the game was a letdown. The Browns didn't look good in any way, shape, or form.
Due to their poor performance, Cleveland has been getting slammed by the media today. Stefanski has received some major backlash for the way his team looked as well.
During today's edition of "Get Up," former NFL head coach Rex Ryan spoke out strongly and brutally ripped into the Browns' head coach.
"That's what you put out there? [Watson] played like garbage, but that plan was horrible. Kid is playing with zero confidence."
Ryan makes a good point. Watson can absolutely be blamed for yet another poor performance, but his head coach didn't do him any favors.
As a whole, the team did not looked prepared for the game at all. From the start to the finish, nothing about the Cleveland game plan worked. They also didn't make any noticeable changes throughout the matchup.
Stefanski didn't do his job. No one can defend him against that statement.
Looking ahead to Week 2 action on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Browns better come more prepared. They can't afford to have two straight games like they showed in Week 1. If that happens, major changes could start being considered.
All of that being said, the hope is that Cleveland will take this week to reflect about how they played and right the ship. If they can come out strong and win in Week 2, all will be forgotten about their brutal season opener. However, if they fall flat again, fans will be calling for heads to roll.
It will be interesting to see how Stefanski and Watson in particular respond to their Week 1 dud.