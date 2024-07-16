Former Steelers Star Offers Concerning Take On Browns' Nick Chubb
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb appears to be making remarkable progress in his recovery from a devastating knee injury, but former Pittsburgh Steelers star Le'Veon Bell isn't necessarily buying it.
On Monday, a video of Chubb squatting an incredible amount of weight surfaced, which had many buzzing about the four-time Pro Bowler potentially making his return to the football field sooner than we originally thought.
However, Bell wasn't as excited over the clip, instead expressing concern about Chubb's form while doing the strenuous exercise.
Bell is a former All-Pro running back himself, so we should probably trust his judgment here.
Compensating is something that athletes (and human beings in general) do when recovering from an injury. The body will naturally begin to favor the extremity that wasn't injured. In Chubb's case, he is favoring his right side, which makes sense considering he injured his left knee last season.
This could certainly cause significant problems for Chubb, as he is putting some serious strain on his right knee and the right side of his body in general (especially when squatting such a large amount of weight).
Obviously, we are only seeing small, short clips here and there of Chubb's rehabilitation, so perhaps this was just a lone occurrence. But chances are, Chubb may have been doing this all along without even realizing it (although you would think his trainers would have noticed).
Here's to hoping that Chubb remains healthy and will be able get to back on the gridiron with no issues in 2024.