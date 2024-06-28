What Nick Chubb's Coach Said About His Recovery Will Shock Browns Fans
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb suffered a horrific knee injury in Week 2 of last season, which not only put his 2024 status in doubt, but also placed his NFL career in jeopardy.
Well, a recent video of Chubb working out and applying a whole lot of pressure to his surgically repaired left knee caused a stir.
Chubb also recently said that he had not ruled out a Week 1 return. It seemed like wishful thinking at the time, but the clip made many wonder if perhaps he really could be on the field for the season opener.
Now, Chubb's personal running backs coach, Brad Lester, has thrown more fuel on to the fire by revealing a rather startling admission about the star's recovery.
"I will honestly say I have never seen anyone recover as fast as he has so far," Lester said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "After certain movements, I was kind of like, 'How do you feel?' And he’d say, 'I was fine.' I was like, 'Man, this is pretty impressive.' To be seven months out and he didn’t have any pains in the workout."
This really is a stunning turn of events given just how bad Chubb's injury was. He tore his MCL and damaged his ACL in the same knee he initially injured while playing at the University of Georgia back in 2015.
As a result, the general consensus was that Chubb would not return to action until midseason at the earliest, and many felt that the Browns should simply operate as if he were not going to get back on the field in 2024 at all.
Clearly, Chubb has other ideas.
When healthy, the 28-year-old is one of the NFL's best running backs. He made four straight Pro Bowls between 2019 and 2022 and racked up 1,525 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in the latter campaign.