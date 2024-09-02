Four Cleveland Browns Players Not Practicing Ahead of Week 1 vs. Cowboys
The Cleveland Browns are without four players during practice on Monday ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
According to Browns' reporter Mary Kay Cabot, left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., wide receiver David Bell, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, and kicker Dustin Hopkins did not participate in practice today.
Thankfully, we're still early in the week. There is plenty of time for players to get healty enough to play this weekend.
Cleveland will need all hands on deck in order to get a win in Week 1. The Cowboys are not going to be an easy team to beat.
That being said, an NFL scout spoke out with a bold prediction for starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, that also included the prediction that the Browns will defeat Dallas.
Looking at this list of four players, Cleveland will need Wills to get healthy. One of the main keys of the season will be keeping Watson upright and healthy. Wills is a big factor in making that happen.
Fans are getting excited with Week 1 coming up quickly. It has been far too long since the Browns' played a real football game. With just under a week before kicking off the season, Cleveland is hoping to get fully healthy.
As the week progresses, more updates will be made available about the injury status of these players. We'll make sure to have all of the updates for you as they become available.
For now, these four players are worth keeping an eye on as they try to get back in time for the season opener.