NFL Scout Provides Huge Prediction For Browns QB Deshaun Watson vs. Cowboys
The Cleveland Browns will open up the 2024 NFL season with a tough matchup at home against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. It's a tough game to start the year, but it's also an opportunity to make a major statement to the rest of the league.
Over the course of the offseason, the Browns have not received much national media hype. Some believe they could sneak into the playoffs, but there are very few that think they could be a Super Bowl contender.
A win over the Cowboys to begin the year would be a very strong piece of proof that Cleveland is for real and needs to be viewed as such.
One of the biggest factors for their chances to win this week will be the performance of quarterback Deshaun Watson. If he can start the season strong and put together a big game, the Browns will have a legitimate chance to win.
I spoke with an AFC-based NFL scout about Cleveland's season-opener against Dallas and he was bullish on a big start for Watson.
“Honestly, I’m expecting a really big game from Deshaun (Watson) against Dallas. I don’t think the Cowboys’ secondary is going to be very good. Losing Stephon Gilmore was a huge setback for them. Trevon Diggs is a playmaker, but he is capable of giving up big plays too. Watson could throw an interception, I just won’t predict that. I think around 250 to 300 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions. I also think Cleveland will come away with a win. With all the drama that Dallas has gone through this offseason, I expect a slightly slow start as they figure everything out.”
Having that kind of start would be huge for Watson, both to lead his team to a win and for his future.
Entering the 2024 season, Watson is facing a pivotal year. He has had a rough first two seasons with the team, but is looking for a major rebound. This kind of performance would be a great start.
Looking at the offense the Browns have put together, there are many reasons to be excited. Having both Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy gives him two potentially elite weapons. Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman both appear ready to be key impact players as well.
Nick Chubb is starting the season on the PUP list, which means he'll miss at least the first four games of the year. At some point, he'll be back on the field as well. Until then, Jerome Ford, D'Onta Foreman, and Pierre Strong Jr. will man the backfield.
David Njoku at tight end will also be a high-impact playmaker for Watson and the passing game.
Watson has all of the tools he needs to have a successful season. He'll need to stay healthy and play up to his full potential, but the sky is the limit for the team if he can figure everything out again.