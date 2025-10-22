Grant Delpit earns NFL award after dominant performance against Dolphins
A star in the Cleveland Browns secondary has been rewarded for his play on the field this week, but not for his play on defense.
In the second quarter of the game against Miami, Cleveland had just scored a touchdown to take a 10-3 lead over the Dolphins. Miami’s Dee Eskridge took the ensuing kickoff for a return and looked to be getting into good field position, when Cleveland safety Grant Delpit punched the ball loose, and the Browns’ Rashawn Jenkins recovered.
The offense scored shortly after the sudden turnover, changing the trajectory of the game.
Delpit has now been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for that play. This is the first player of the week award for Delpit in his career. He joins Andre Szmyt, who won in week three, as the only Browns to earn the honor this season.
"He was awesome," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Grant was flying around. That whole safety position. Grant is playing at a really high level, a leader for us, just great on and off the field, but, man, he's playing physical."
Delpit managed to be a contributor throughout the day, making consistent plays on the defensive side of the ball as well. He racked up four tackles on the day, including a sack on Tua Tagovailoa for a six yard loss near the end of the second quarter.
Delpit has proven to be one of the Browns clutchest players this season. In the Browns 13-10 win over the Green Bay Packers, Delpit forced Cleveland’s first turnover of the season by picking off Jordan Love. He then returned it right to the goal line, allowing standout rookie Quinshon Judkins to score the first touchdown of his career, and tie the game back up.
Delpit also blitzed again later in the game, hitting Tagovailoa and forcing him to make a bad throw. That throw was picked off by Jenkins, once again setting the Browns up for another easy touchdown.
Delpit currently has 23 tackles this season as a vocal leader of a Browns team that has been one of the best defenses in the NFL this season.
Earning a new piece of hardware to add to Delpit’s trophy case should fire him up for the rest of the season. His emergence could play a key role if the Browns were going to make any kind of a turnaround this season.