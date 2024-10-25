Packers Could Emerge As Shocking Trade Suitors for Browns Superstar
The Cleveland Browns are in a very rough position heading towards the November 5th NFL trade deadline. At 1-6, they are rushing towards a top-five draft pick and a potential rebuild.
Already, the team has traded star wide receiver Amari Cooper. They could consider making quite a few more moves before the deadline arrives.
Myles Garrett is a name that has come up as a player to watch on the trade market.
Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer believes that it could be worth exploring a Garrett trade before the deadline. However, he has noted that it would take a "Godfather" offer for Cleveland to consider pulling the trigger.
If the Browns actually are interested in listening to trade offers for Garrett, could they find a suitor that's willing to pay that "Godfather" price for him?
One team to keep a very close eye on as a potential suitor would be the Green Bay Packers.
At this point in the season, the Packers hold a 5-2 record and look to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Improving their pass-rush would give them an even better shot at winning a championship.
Right now, Green Bay has Rashan Gary and Preston Smith as their top two pass-rushers. Lukas Van Ness is a young piece that has provided some flashes of big-time potential as well. However, if the Packers had a chance to land Garrett, they could jump at it.
What kind offer could Green Bay make for Garrett? They have pieces that could get the job done.
A trade package including Gary, a 2025 first-round pick, a 2026 first-round pick, and a 2026 third-round pick could entice Cleveland to think about it. Two first-round picks, a 26-year-old pass-rusher in Gary capable of being a huge impact player, and a third-round pick would be hard to pass on.
That kind of offer would be exactly the type of "Godfather" offer that Breer has referred to.
Looking around the NFL, there are very few teams that could make the kind of offer that the Packers could produce. They also have an open championship window that would make a blockbuster win-now trade make sense. In addition, they could also absorb Garrett's contract.
Granted, it's very unlikely that the Browns will end up trading Garrett. He's the face of the franchise and means more to the city than many athletes around the world of sports.
That being said, if Green Bay were to present this kind of offer to Cleveland, it could force them to think about it.
No team has a great chance to acquire Garrett, but the Packers are without a doubt one of the front-runners when it comes to the kind of offer they could make.