How Browns tackle Jack Conklin graded out in his first game back from injury
It’s rare for Cleveland Browns fans to see right tackle Jack Conklin suit up for an NFL game. The talented lineman has missed plenty of time due to injuries during his tenure in Cleveland, and this season has been no exception.
Conklin was brought in prior to the 202 season. He has never played a full season for the Browns. He played 15 games in 2020 before suffering an injury in 2021 that held him to just seven games.
In 2022 he played 14 games, but in 2023 he tore his ACL on one of the opening plays of the season, missing just about the entire season. He bounced back in 2024, playing 12 games.
Conklin played in the first game of this season, but suffered an injury that would keep him out for the next four games.
He finally returned to the Browns this week as the team traveled to London, where they lost to the Vikings in a tight 21-17 game.
Conklin impressed in his first game back. He had to protect a rookie quarterback making his first career start for a struggling offense, but Conklin did everything he could to make Dillon Gabriel’s job easy.
According to Next Gen Stats, Conklin dropped back 36 times over the course of the game. He allowed just one pressure and no sacks in his drop backs, keeping Gabriel clean from the right side.
Conklin, if healthy, should prove to be a huge asset for an offensive line that has struggled with injury so far this season.
While the interior of the offensive line has stayed consistent with Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller and Ethan Pocic, it’s been the tackles proving to be difficult.
Conklin missed four games this season, while starting left tackle Dawand Jones has been placed on injury reserve after having surgery on his knee.
Since then the Browns have had to rely on Cornelius Lucas, KT Leveston and the recently-acquired Thayer Munford Jr.
The Browns also traded with the Houston Texans to bring in Cam Robinson, though they opted to keep Leveston in as the starter.
It certainly wasn’t a perfect day for the offensive line as a collective though. Leveston was called for a handful of penalties, and Gabriel was still sacked twice in his first game.
As Conklin continues to improve off injury, and Robinson hopefully proves ready to tack over as the starter soon, the Browns should continue to see improvement on the offensive line this season.