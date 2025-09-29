What to know about new Cleveland Browns OT Cam Robinson
According to multiple reports, the Cleveland Browns have acquired OT Cam Robinson from the Houston Texans in exchange for a late-round pick swap.
The veteran Robinson was deemed surplus in Houston after being replaced in the starting lineup by second-round rookie Aireontae Ersery from Week 2 onwards. Robinson was a healthy scratch for Houston this past Sunday in their victory against the Titans.
Robinson has been a solid offensive tackle for the majority of his career after being the 34th overall selection in the 2017 Draft by the Jaguars. He spent the next seven years with Jacksonville before being traded to the Vikings halfway through the 2024 season after Minnesota lost starting tackle Christian Darrisaw to a season-ending injury.
Robinson signed a one-year deal with the Texans this offseason worth up to $12 million.
This is a solid addition for a Browns team that has dealt with a cascade of issues on the offensive line. Cleveland opted to let Jedrick Wills Jr. walk in free agency, and they did not draft a single offensive lineman in this year’s draft. Instead, the Browns doubled down on quarterback and running back in moves that left some pundits scratching their heads.
Who would have thought that the issues would continue after that? Well, probably a good chunk of fans and experts could have predicted continued issues. Problems keep springing up on the line like a boat that gets holes in the deck. First, Jack Conklin went down in Week 1 vs. Cincinnati and has not been seen since. Then, Dawand Jones blew out his knee again after also struggling in the early weeks.
The two offseason tackle additions, Cornelius Lucas and KT Leveston, have both struggled to perform at even a league-average level. Neither of them has shown enough to convince the Cleveland brass that they can be a dependable player.
In Sunday’s 34-10 loss against the Detroit Lions, both tackles struggled, which contributed to Joe Flacco’s extremely poor performance. On the day, Flacco went 16-34 and 184 yards while throwing two interceptions and being sacked three times.
Robinson might not be able to make Flacco look like a decent quarterback again single-handedly, but he could help stabilize a tackle group that is really struggling. He is a player who has started a ton of games and has shown that he can be a competent tackle option, which is something this Browns team sorely lacks.
Robinson may not be great, but this is a low-risk move by the front office that could end up making a big impact on the 2025 Cleveland Browns.