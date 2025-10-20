How Quinshon Judkins has made NFL history through seven weeks
It’s not often that a rookie running back in Cleveland makes national headlines, especially in a season where the Browns have had a historically bad offense.
But Quinshon Judkins is doing more than just earning snaps. He’s part of a rookie class that just helped the NFL make history.
Judkins, along with fellow rookies Cam Skattebo of the New York Giants and Ashton Jeanty of the Las Vegas Raiders, are all over 500 scrimmage yards through seven weeks.
For context, Brian Thomas Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars was the only rookie last season (2024) with 500 scrimmage yards through seven weeks.
The entire 2025 rookie class has combined for 9,523 scrimmage yards and 66 scrimmage touchdowns, which rank No. 1 all time through seven weeks in NFL history.
Judkins has 529 scrimmage yards and 5 total touchdowns that contribute to that historic total.
Three of those five touchdowns came in Sunday' s 31-6 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Judkins ran for 84 yards on 25 carries and broke free for a 46-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter, leaving multiple Dolphins defenders in the dust.
It was the type of burst and balance the Browns envisioned when they drafted him, and it’s starting to show week by week.
Judkins has given the Browns offense a much needed spark and bright spot. He is clearly the Browns best offensive player and will continue to be counted on for the future.
And while the Browns’ overall offensive struggles remain a concern, Judkins’ development is one of the few reasons for optimism.
His combination of patience, toughness, and home-run ability reminds Browns fans of a fan-favorite.
The broken tackles and bursts makes you think of Nick Chubb.
What makes this even more impressive is the timing.
In a season where the Browns’ offense has struggled to find consistency, Judkins’ emergence as a reliable option provides hope that the team has a building block for the years ahead.
The rookie class as a whole is setting a high bar with Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger having terrific seasons on the other side of the ball.
Graham and Schwesinger both appear to be cornerstone pieces for the Browns future, alongside All-Pro defensive end, Myles Garrett.
Judkins’ success also underscores the importance of drafting well and developing young talent.
Especially with Deshaun Watson’s contract still on the books.
If the Browns can continue to cultivate this rookie class and develop these players, the team could have a foundation to sustained success.
In a special rookie draft class, the Browns may have gotten the best running back in the whole class.