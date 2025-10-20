Kevin Stefanski explains why Cleveland Browns were dominant in win vs. Miami Dolphins
The Cleveland Browns are back in the win column after beating the Miami Dolphins in a dominant 31-6 rout.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke about the team in his postgame press conference and dove into why the team had everything click after weeks of struggles.
"You know that game, four takeaways, 21 points off those takeaways, that’s really the story of the game." Stefanski wrote.
"I thought there were some really good things out there. I thought the guys fought from minute one to minute 60. So really proud of the effort there. And then you know, just you gotta learn from this one. Definitely things you can clean up offense, defense and special teams. But the way those guys are flying around, really, really proud of that effort and then we’ll learn from this one, move on very quickly and you’re on the road next week."
Browns dominate in win vs. Dolphins
Simply put, the Browns were consistent on offense, defense and special teams while doing everything in their power to take care of the football. Everyone executed at a high level, making it difficult for any team to beat the Browns in Week 7.
Penalties have plagued the Browns all year long, but this week, the team had just five for 37 yards while the Dolphins struggled with 11 for 103 yards.
“Yeah, it was important," Stefanski said of the penalties.
"Obviously, we were the beneficiary of some and some of those come when you’re playing really hard. Like on special teams, if you’re playing really hard, you’re going to draw some penalties. And I thought that may have been the case, a couple of those. And then we really focus on those pre-snap penalties and the ones that you can avoid. You know, we talked about avoiding the avoidables and I think for the most part we’re pretty good today.”
The win will give the Browns a chance to celebrate after losing the last three games. However, the Browns won't get too high as they focus on what's next for the team.
“Yeah, we focus on what’s in front of us, and obviously you can certainly look backwards if you want, but we don’t," Stefanski said.
The Browns will return to the gridiron in Week 8 as they travel to Foxborough to take on Drake Maye and the red hot New England Patriots. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m.