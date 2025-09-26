Inside Andre Szmyt's path to redemption: Browns kicker wins AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
In sports, there’s almost nothing better than a redemption story. That’s exactly what Cleveland Browns kicker Andre Szmyt had accomplished on Sunday.
Szmyt hit a 55-yard game winner against the Green Bay Packers as the time expired to give the Browns not only their first win at home, but their first win of the season.
This was a particularly big moment for the rookie considering the opportunity he had in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, missing a field goal plus an extra point late in the game in the Browns 17-16 loss. Szmyt has received a lot of backlash after the game and even some fans calling to get him removed from the team. This isn’t what happened, the team decided to stick with him and put that trust in him.
Following the Week 1 loss, Szmyt would go on to do his job against the Baltimore Ravens converting on both his extra points and field goals in the 41-17 blowout loss.
That all changed after his winning kick defeated one of the best teams in the league. He was rushed by all of his teammates as they celebrated the victory. Practically, wiping the memory of Week 1 from the fanbase as Szmyt and many others leaped into the crowd behind the endzone to celebrate with Cleveland’s dedicated fanbase.
In an interview, Myles Garrett spoke on Andre, confirming that he never lost faith in him and knew that when his moment showed up again.
Even on the sidelines, Garrett spoke to himself that this was Szmyt’s moment and no one else's showing full trust and belief in his kicker as the leader of the team. Szmyt would take full advantage of it.
Not only did he redeem himself, he was named AFC Special Teams Player of the week. It’s an inspiring turnaround for the kicker and to show incredible resilience like this just goes to show that he’s able to grow and that when he gets knocked down he’s going to get back up.
Szmyt’s story can have a massive impact on people more than he realizes. It can go to show no matter the situation, there’s always steps to take to get back on the right track. Head coach Kevin Stefanski also had nothing but positive things to say about the kicker, acknowledging that he had been through a lot and was happy to see him succeed.
Szmyt was also dealing with the loss of his mother who he lost back in July and she is who he dedicated his kick to.
Everything that you want from your kicker facing tough situations.
The Browns have had their fair share of kicking struggles.
They haven’t been able to keep a consistent kicker on the roster since Phil Dawson. They have a very long list of kickers including Zane Gonzalez, Greg Joseph, Cody Parkey, Cade York and Dustin Hopkins. Unable to find any true consistency from their kickers. Now, Szmyt gets his chance to prove he can be a pro for the foreseeable future.