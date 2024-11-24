Insider Reveals Browns' Level of Interest in Daniel Jones
The Cleveland Browns immediately came up as a potential landing spot for quarterback Daniel Jones after he was released by the New York Giants.
It is very well known around the NFL that the Browns have an uncertain situation at quarterback. Jameis Winston seems like the clear-cut starter for the rest of the season, but they don't have any player that looks to be a serious long-term quarterback option.
Jones could be an intriguing option, but it doesn't sound like Cleveland is interested.
According to Browns' insider Mary Kay Cabot, the team does not have interest in signing Jones at this point in time.
“But the Browns are not believed to have interest in Jones, even though they must address their quarterback room for next season. Conversely, the Browns might not be high on Jones’ list at this time."
Honestly, it's a smart move by Cleveland to stay away from Jones. They need a legitimate starting quarterback, not someone who has struggled the same way their quarterbacks have struggled.
Throughout his career, Jones has played in 70 total games. He has completed 64.1 percent of his pass attempts for 14,582 yards, 70 touchdowns, and 47 interceptions. He has also picked up 2,179 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.
Despite showing major flashes of potential, Jones has been unable to figure out the consistency side of things.
At 27 years old, the former No. 6 overall pick from the 2019 NFL Draft still has time to turn his career around. He'll get an opportunity elsewhere, but fans should not expect that opportunity to be with the Browns.
Looking ahead to the future, Cleveland is expected to finish out this season with Winston as their starter. In the offseason, they'll have to decide whether to draft a new franchise quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, try to sign or trade for one, or bring back Winston or Deshaun Watson.
There are a lot of questions that the team needs to answer, but Jones isn't going to be that answer.