Insider Reveals Strong Take About Browns HC
The Cleveland Browns have had a very rough 2024 NFL season. Due to their 3-8 record, the Browns are basically already out of contention to get into the playoffs and head coach Kevin Stefanski has received a huge portion of the blame for their poor year.
Stefanski has been placed on the hot seat by many different NFL analysts. However, there are some who are still defending him aggressively.
One of those who are defending him is Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com.
“The coach was put in a lousy position from a move that ultimately was an ownership decision. Yes, I heard GM Andrew Berry liked Watson as a player, as did others with the Browns. But when you bring in a player with a monster contract and ugly off-field baggage that fractures a fan base – that’s an ownership move."
Pluto makes a very good point. The Browns' ownership and front office have put the team in this position.
Deshaun Watson's contract and the massive trade to acquire him has turned out to be a disaster. Nothing about the move has worked out in a positive way for Cleveland.
Andrew Berry deserves much more of the blame placed on his shoulders. Stefanski hasn't done an amazing job getting the team ready and prepared, but he's far from being the biggest problem.
Stefanski has done the best that he can with what he has been given.
All signs point to Stefanski being back for another season with the Browns. He deserves that opportunity. If Cleveland can put together a strong offseason, the team could find its way back on track in 2025.
It will be interesting to see what the Browns end up doing during the offseason. They can't afford to make mistakes and they need to figure out a way to make positive impact moves without having much financial flexibility.
Expect to continue hearing a lot of rumors and speculation about Cleveland. Stefanski's job status will likely continue to be questioned as well, but it sure seems like he's going to be given at least one more chance next season.