Chiefs Sign Former Browns Defender
The Cleveland Browns are set to play host to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs tomorrow afternoon. More than likely, the Browns will end up dropping to 3-11, but they will look to play the role of spoiler and pull off the huge upset.
With that being said, the Chiefs have actually recently signed a former Browns' defender before the matchup.
As shared by Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, Kansas City signed former Cleveland third-round pick Siaki Ika to their practice squad.
Ika was a piece that the Browns thought very highly of when they drafted him back in 2023 with the No. 98 overall pick. However, he ended up being a major bust in Cleveland.
Throughout his rookie season, Ika ended up playing in just four games. He had no other statistic to note other than a defended pass.
Seeing him land with the Chiefs just ahead of their matchup with the Browns is no surprise. This is a bit of gamesmanship from Kansas City, which is something that Andy Reid is known to do.
Could Ika end up sticking with the Chiefs for awhile? It's possible, but it seems unlikely. Unless Kansas City can develop him and help him reach his full potential, Ika is going to have a hard time finding a place where he can carve out a legitimate role.
Standing in at 6-foot-3 and 335 pounds, Ika put together a solid career at Baylor in college. He racked up 70 total tackles, five sacks, and three defended passes during his collegiate career.
Obviously, this isn't a major move to take note of, but it's still a former Cleveland player signing with the team's opponent for this week. It will be interesting to se if Ika can turn his career around in the future.
Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EST on CBS for tomorrow's game. Hopefully, the Browns can put up a fight and make the game interesting.