Browns' Joe Flacco Sends Pointed Message About QB Competition
As the Cleveland Browns begin their training camp period prior to the 2025 NFL season, the quarterback position remains to be the biggest question surrounding the team. However, veteran Joe Flacco has not let the noise affect him as he fights for the starting position before week one.
When discussing the quarterback battle between him and Kenny Pickett on Thursday, Flacco went in depth about the situation and claims that they are both aware of the current state in training camp.
“I think we are all aware of that,” Flacco said. “It’s not necessarily talked about between the two of us but you obviously have a little bit of insight as to what they may be thinking. If I’m focusing on Kenny or Kenny is focusing on me, then we are super focused on that, in general, it’s the wrong mindset to be in to be at your best. It’s natural for those things to come into your head, but you try to do your best to get them out and be with the guys in the moment.”
Despite selecting two rookie quarterback in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders during the 2025 NFL Draft, general manager Andrew Berry also made moves for both Pickett and Flacco this offseason. On the first day of free agency, the Browns traded quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a late-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for Pickett, which was followed up with Flacco signing just one month later.
Luckily for the 40-year-old gunslinger, he possesses the most experience under head coach Kevin Stefanski going into the season. In 2023, Flacco did a terrific job under the helm for the Browns, as he led the organization to the playoffs. During the five-game stretch, the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback threw for 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns, while also completing 60.3 percent of his attempts.
